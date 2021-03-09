New resource available for finding ‘high-quality’ child care in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Finding the right child care for your little ones is an important decision many guardians and parents have to make.

A new resource has been launched to help connect parents with Utah child care providers at careaboutchildcare.utah.gov.

The Office of Child Care says they created the resource for parents and guardians to make informed choices about care and identify providers that best fit their needs.

“With changes to school schedules and work environments, more and more parents are in need of

child care,” says Office of Child Care director Rebecca Banner. “We want families to know they have

options. Using this resource is like asking for a good child care recommendation from a friend who

knows all of the quality places.”

In addition to finding care based on geographic location, age of the child, and cost, parents can search for programs that advertise specialties in kindergarten readiness, academic success, or social and emotional wellbeing, according to officials.

Officials added that there is also information about financial assistance options and providers that

accept subsidies.

The application includes programs rated through Utah’s Child Care Quality System (CCQS).

The rating system identifies four quality levels of child care providers. However, while not every program in the state has had an opportunity to receive a certified quality rating, all child care programs regulated by the State of Utah provide a safe and healthy environment for children.

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, program observations and scoring will resume for more care providers to be rated.

“Making sure we have quality child care throughout the state is a top priority,” said Banner. “Parents

can use this resource to easily find the information they need for peace of mind that their child’s care is in good hands.”

More information can be found at careaboutchildcare.utah.gov.