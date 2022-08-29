LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”.

“Layton, with all of its amazing outdoor activities for locals and visitors alike, is an exciting community for Raising Cane’s to join,” said Restaurant Leader, Fry Cook and Cashier Mike Nokes. “With so much enthusiasm for Cane’s all over the Salt Lake City area already, we can’t wait to be able to share our ONE LOVE with even more Utah Caniacs!”

The new location will be opening near Layton Hills Mall on 694 W. Antelope Drive, providing “a perfect spot for a quick meal as locals and visitors return from their favorite outdoor activity.” The company is looking for more than 140 new crew members to help fill multiple positions in preparation for the location’s grand opening this fall.

Canes was named to Forbes’ “Best Employers for New Grads” Top 100 list as well as Glassdoor’s “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” list in 2021.

Candidates interested in working at the new Layton Raising Cane’s location can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211. The company says applicants will be contacted quickly to set up an interview after applying.

Raising Cane’s is one of the nation’s fastest-growing chicken finger restaurants, approaching 700 locations in over 35 states and Guam. The company plans to open 100 new restaurants across 10 new markets over the course of 2022.

The company has not disclosed an opening date yet.