New program encourages teens to read for enjoyment throughout high school

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Looking for something to do during while so many things are canceled?

The City Library is encouraging teens to read for fun throughout high school through the 100 Books Before Graduation program. They can earn prizes from the library as they read.

The library will provide a customizable 100 Books journal where teens can keep track of their reading and have as a keepsake to look back on the books they read.

Teens can pick up the journal at any City Library’s To-Go area. They can also register to keep track of their reads digitally at slcpl.beanstack.org.

Salt Lake City Public Library has book review videos available on their website for ideas on what to read. Teens and others can access ebooks and audiobooks on Salt Lake City Public Library overdrive.