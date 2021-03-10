New program encourages bystanders to get involved when someone is being mistreated

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Logan City Police Department has teamed up with the Northern Utah Violence Prevention Education Coalition to spread the word about UpStanding.

UpStanding is a movement that encourages bystanders to get involved in some way when they see someone being mistreated.

Officials say, however, that they want people to make sure not to put themselves in harm’s way in the process. They added the intervention can be as easy as calling 911 or simply asking if a person is okay or needs help.

Officials have provided an UpStanding parent training video which is an informational guide for parents of teenage children, who will soon be learning about UpStanding in school.

Logan Police said in a Facebook post, “We can all lead by example and make our community a safer place for everyone.”

Here is a video about how you can get involved.