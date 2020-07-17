New PPE support grant program launches for businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Legislature has set aside $5 million in federal CARES Act funds for a new COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment Support Grant Program. The initiative is to help keep Utah businesses safe and is managed by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). The program is known as ‘Safe in Utah’ and will begin accepting applications on July 20 at 9 a.m.

The ‘Safe in Utah’ program will help with several things such as: purchasing PPE, redesigning workplaces to make them safer, providing additional signage and helping set up new technology solutions for distance working. The program will also help with other items to comply with COVID-19 public health guidelines on safely returning employees to work.

“We encourage businesses to do everything they can to help keep their employees and customers safe and healthy,” said Val Hale, GOED’s executive director. “We are pleased the Legislature created this grant program and look forward to helping more Utah companies, particularly small businesses, pay for modifications to their workplace or technology used to support remote work.”

By August 31, GOED is required to award at least 75 percent of grant funds to small businesses of 250 or fewer full-time equivalent employees. The grant program is on a first-come, first-served basis and will remain open until all the allotted funds are used.

The grants are capped at $100 per full-time employees or the actual expenses a company incurs in taking these health and safety measures.

Business owners can learn more about the grants at utahgoed.info/safe-in-utah.