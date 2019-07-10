New plan proposed for Cottonwood Mall

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC News) – Holladay residents chimed in with questions and concerns over a new plan to redevelop the old Cottonwood Mall site Tuesday night.

The site, vacant since 2007, is private property. The new proposal would be called Holladay Hills, and it would conform to the city’s 2007 Site Development Master Plan.

The proposal includes a movie theatre, a hotel, luxury condominiums, as well as commercial and retail space.

“I think this is better than the last one,” said one resident during the Planning Commission public comment period Tuesday night.

That last proposal for the mall failed after much pushback from the community and a voter referendum in 2018.

“It’s an eyesore, it’s a beautiful piece of commercial property,” said Holladay mayor Rob Dahle. He said he’s cautiously optimistic that this proposal will be a success — with much less density and more than two times the commercial retail compared to the previous plan.

The condos won’t be cheap, according to the developer. A 2,500 square foot condo will cost $2.5 million.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: