PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — The Hale Center Theater Orem has found a new home in Pleasant Grove.

The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, also known as “The Ruth,” is set to break ground this Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m., on the campus of doTERRA, an essential oil multi-level marketing company.

In collaboration with the Cook Center for Human Connection and the City of Pleasant Grove, doTERRA donated $5 million for the construction project and provided the land for the new theater.

The new theater will house two stages, according to Hale Theatre. The main thrust theater will be furnished with approximately 670 seats, and the smaller theatre will have configurable seating options with space large enough for around 250 individuals. The facility will also house the Hale Academy of Performing Arts, which is the education division of the Hale Foundation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Our excitement is only exceeded by our gratitude to Greg and Julie Cook, doTERRA, Pleasant Grove City, and other generous donors who have brought this project to life and started us on a path to the future,” said Cody Swenson, executive director and co-founder of the Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education.

The public ceremony will feature theater performances by local artists with production numbers from Les Misérables, Wicked, The Color Purple, Newsies Jr., and Moana Jr.

“We wouldn’t be here without the millions of theater lovers who have bought tickets, performed in shows, and taken lessons,” Swenson said. “There is no limit to the magic and storytelling that will fill this new beautiful facility that we affectionately call ‘The Ruth.’”

Lt. Governor Diedre Hendrickson and Pleasant Grove City Mayor Guy Fugal will be present at the ceremony.

The Ruth will begin construction following the groundbreaking, and the project is set to finish in time for the theater’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” in the winter of 2024.

“At the end of the day, this project is about connection and community,” said Gregory Cook, doTERRA founding executive and chairman of the board. “When we all come together for a storytelling experience, we all feel better.”