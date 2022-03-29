ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Law Enforcement Administrative Professionals (ULEAP), announced their new organization on Monday, March 28, to the Utah Chiefs of Police Association (UCOPA) at their annual conference.

Still in the development stages, the ULEAP plans to provide law enforcement professionals throughout Utah with educational resources, mentoring opportunities, and networking to enhance their support of chiefs and agencies.

The organization is the first of its kind in Utah.

The ULEAP comes as a result of the support and endorsement by members of UCOPA for their administrative professionals in an effort to enhance their professional development and networking.

“We are honored that law enforcement is leading the charge to recognize the value of an administrative professional and providing an avenue for admins to succeed in their professional endeavors”, said inaugural President Mia Chase.