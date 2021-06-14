New name recommendation selected for Dixie State University, moving to Board of Trustees

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A new name suggestion has been decided upon for Dixie State University.

The Dixie State University Name Recommendation Committee met early Monday morning to discuss a final name suggestion.

Board members discussed maintaining ‘Dixie’ within the name to preserve the heritage through much of the meeting. ‘Dixie’ was not a theme selected for the new name during focus groups earlier this month.

Despite the back-and-forth, the committee ultimately voted in favor of renaming the university ‘Utah Polytechnic State University,’ which would be informally known as Utah Tech.

While concerns about the use of the prefix ‘poly’ were discussed, with fears that it would impose a negative connotation in relation to Utah’s history of polygamists, the name will now go to the university’s Board of Trustees for a vote.

The data shows focus groups earlier this month also favored having Utah in the name. Participants liked a name based on the school’s academic mission because it would formalize its new polytechnic direction, but concerns were brought up that terms like ‘tech’ or ‘polytechnic’ are not fully understood because there is not a technological university in Utah.

If the Board agrees, the name will go to the Utah Legislature for a final vote.

But, if either the Board of Trustees or the Legislature disagrees, the committee will need to come up with a new name.

This is a developing story; ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.