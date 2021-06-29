Dixie State name change: Board of Trustees votes unanimously on new name recommendation

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – After passionate discussions early Tuesday, the Dixie State University Board of Trustees has voted to recommend Utah Tech University as the new name for the school.

This comes after the Dixie State University Name Recommendation Committee voted in favor of renaming the school ‘Utah Polytechnic State University,’ which would have been informally known as Utah Tech.

The Board met Tuesday to discuss the name Utah Polytechnic State University, which received backlash after the name recommendation was announced in mid-June.

Days after the announcement, one Dixie State University student started a petition, calling for an alternate name. As of Tuesday afternoon, that petition has nearly 18,000 signatures.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously for Utah Tech University, saying the name not only emphasizes the school’s mission and significance, but allows it to compete nationally and receive recognition.

Now, ‘Utah Tech University’ goes to the Utah Board of Higher Education before traveling to Utah lawmakers.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest.