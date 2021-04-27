New mountain biking trail in Vernal open for visitors

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Vernal Field Office announced the official opening of the newly constructed Red Fleet Downhill Flow Trail near Vernal, Utah.

Visitors now have a new trail that offers a unique experience for them to improve their mountain biking skills, according to officials.

Courtesy: BLM

Trail users will be able to select from a green (easy), blue (intermediate), or double black (advanced) course based on their experience and comfort levels.

“I look forward to welcoming visitors to the Vernal Field Office and bringing such a unique mountain biking experience to the local community,” says Field Manager Roger Bankert. “I’m proud of what our staff and partners have accomplished by working together.”

The opening ceremony for the trail was held on April 23 with several partners, including Northeastern Utah Mountain Bikers (NUMB), Uintah County, Patrick Morrison with the Utah Governor’s Office, Uintah County Special Services Transportation District, and Uintah County Travel and Tourism.

Officials say these partners and their support of these trails were key to the success of the project.

The trail system is 12 miles outside of Vernal, and it includes four trails that are part of a larger, more complex series of trails north of Red Fleet State Park.

There are about five miles of trail in the downhill sections. To access the trails, travel north out of Vernal on 191 and turn right on Donkey Flat Road. You will find the trailhead about 3/4 of a mile on the left, according to officials.

BLM reminds visitors that there are inherent risks in riding mountain bikes in a downhill setting and asks that visitors familiarize themselves with the trails when using the trail system, thoroughly read posted information, bike within skill level, and use appropriate protective equipment while biking on BLM lands.