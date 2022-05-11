MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Moab’s new police chief starts the second week of May.

Utah Highway Patrol’s (UHP) former captain Jared Garcia is taking over the role with the Moab City Police Dept.

The change comes after former chief Bret Edge went on family and then medical leave.

Edge reportedly took leave during the investigation into the department’s handling of a domestic violence call involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, a yet to be homicide case that garnered national attention.

Chief Garcia spoke to ABC4 about moving into the new role after two decades with UHP.