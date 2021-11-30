New Mexican restaurant opens in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A new Mexican restaurant has opened in the City of Taylorville. The city announced the opening of Maria’s Mexican Restaurant Tuesday morning.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 1732 W. 5400 South, marked it’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting event on November 15. The restaurant owners and staff were joined by city officials and representatives of Chamber West for the event.

“We are so happy to have you here in Taylorsville,” said Mayor Kristie Overson. “Your restaurant is welcoming and inviting, and your food smells absolutely delicious. We feel like we’re at home here, ready to enjoy a wonderful meal together.”

The owners of the restaurant, Ana and Salvador Paredes, says their staff is committed to the satisfaction of their customers — quality and experience guaranteed.

Ana Paredes and her husband of 15 years, Salvador, are from San Luis Potosi, Mexico. They have worked in restaurants since coming to the United States. “Food is part of our culture; we grew up cooking,” she said. “We love Mexican food because it has always been in our hearts, and it is the reason why we wanted to start this project. Opening this restaurant has always been our dream.”

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant also has a location in Ogden. They are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.