New memorial unveiled in Salt Lake City to celebrate 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – To celebrate the 100th anniversary of a woman’s right to vote, a new memorial was unveiled at the Salt Lake City Council Hall.
Utah has the distinction of being the first place a woman voted under the Woman’s Sufferage Law back in 1870. Seraph Young cast her ballot in Utah years before the 19th amendment was ratified in 1920.
To celebrate, the group Better Days 2020 unveiled a new interactive sculpture at the hall where Young first cast her vote. The memorial also includes a wall of quotations by prominent leaders of the sufferage movement.
