SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Locals and newcomers can look forward to a brand new residential apartment complex opening in downtown Salt Lake City.

The new complex, called “theRANDI” is a “mixed-use urban in-fill housing complex” located right in the heart of downtown at 218 South 200 East. The project was constructed by C.W. Urban, a Centerville-based real estate developer.

The six-story building boasts 61 residential units featuring unit configurations ranging from a studio to three bedrooms.

(Courtesy of theRANDI)

(Courtesy of theRANDI)

(Courtesy of theRANDI)

(Courtesy of theRANDI)

(Courtesy of theRANDI)

(Courtesy of theRANDI)

(Courtesy of theRANDI)

(Courtesy of theRANDI)

(Courtesy of theRANDI)

Residents can enjoy amenities such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, 10-12’ ceilings, private balcony, a rooftop patio with barbecues, a tech-savvy parking garage, EV charging and more.

The outdoor rooftop patio spans 4,220 square feet and offers a tree canopy, gazebos, fire pits and unobstructed views of the downtown Salt Lake City skyline. Residents can enjoy some of the city’s most popular bars, restaurants and shopping within walking distance.

Residents will enjoy a “three-story mechanical parking garage system that will maximize space by stacking and organizing vehicles vertically and horizontally in assigned stalls,” says the company. “Due to the site’s tight constraints, this forward-thinking parking system allows cars to be taken off the street while making the best use of a small amount of space.”

A bus stop right is conveniently located out front. Cyclists have the option to use the building’s long-term conditioned bicycle storage.

To find out more about the new apartment building, click here.