New light in North Salt Lake designed to limit line of cars waiting at busy railroad crossing

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The city of North Salt Lake has a new street light that popped up on Center Street, creating a bit of confusion as to why it was installed.

According to a post on the City of North Salt Lake Facebook, residents have been contacting them to inquire about the light at the Union Pacific/UTA railroad crossing.

Called a “Queue Cutter”, the city said they installed the traffic signal to limit the line of waiting vehicles so they are not extending across an active railroad crossing.

The city said at the Center Street location, the two less-used grade crossings weest of the site acts as a bottleneck that can cause westbound traffic to stack across the busy tracks.

“Once these smaller crossings are activated, there is no way to clear stacked traffic from the tracks if a train approaches, potentially causing a catastrophic collision,” stated the city in their post.

“The queue cutter signal is placed ahead of the UPRR/UTA crossing to keep traffic from queuing up to and across the tracks.”

The triggers for the signal to turn red are:

1. Vehicle detection west of the tracks, which senses vehicles queuing close to the tracks.

2. An approaching train on the same tracks.

The city said the signal will remain green outside of those two situations.

Center street is currently closed during the daytime hours while crews continue their work on the signal installation. The project is expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks.

What others are clicking on: