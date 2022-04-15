SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re looking to add another restaurant to visit to your never-ending list of food spots, a new Italian restaurant coming to downtown Salt Lake City has just been announced.

Italian Graffiti will be bringing a “new, higher-end dining experience” to the Gateway. It is the first full-scale restaurant by Nice Hospitality, the team behind HallPass and SkinnyFATS.

The new restaurant will “offer a contemporary interpretation of classic Italian fare and hand-crafted family recipes from Chef-partner Marc Marrone’s Italian upbringing in New York City, a press release states.

Marrone has 20 years of experience with world-class restaurants across the country.

The company says guests can “expect to be immersed in the art of vibe dining with Italian Graffit’s expansive wine menu, open format cooking, daily house-made pasta, a full bakery, and dry-aged meat program.”

The restaurant will feature floral-inspired decor with different art installations throughout the dining room, bar, and lounge areas.

“With grandparents who immigrated from Italy, my most cherished family traditions centered around sharing homemade meals together. I want our guests to experience that same gracious hospitality and convivial atmosphere,” says Marc Marrone. “The popularity of HallPass at The Gateway paved the way for this new concept as we feel it has increasingly become a coveted dining and entertainment destination in Salt Lake City.”

The 5,000 square-foot Italian Graffiti is slated for a summer opening at 156 South 400 West on the southeast end of the Gateway.