New information: Sim Gill to give update at 11 a.m. on the murder of Tony and Katherine Butterfield

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – District Attorney Sim Gill announced he will be updating information surrounding the murder of West Jordan Couple, Tony and Katherine Butterfield. The brutal killings in their home shocked the state.

Authorities have been investigating and made arrests in the case. So far, Albert Enoch Johnson, has been arrested for their murder and is currently awaiting extradition back to Utah. His wife, Sina Johnson has also been arrested and charged for her alleged involvement in hiding evidence of the crime.

Memorial along the fence of the Butterfield’s home

You can watch Sim Gill’s updates and the press conference here on ABC4.com at 11 am.