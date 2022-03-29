SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Tuesday, March 29, Sheriff Rosie Rivera, CEO of the Unified Police Dept., holds a press conference regarding Alejandro Reyes cold case homicide.

26 year-old Alejandro Reyes’ body was discovered at Butterfield Canyon heavily wrapped in plastic.

“We have a victim of a violent crime,” said Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder. “The manner in which it occurred, it’s a very disturbing situation,” said Winder, “Blunt force trauma.”

Reyes’ body was found in October 2016. UPD’s Cold Case Unit has continued to investigate leading to new information on the case.

