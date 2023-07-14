SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Department released more details on the arrest of Brent Haggard, a Salt Lake City man accused of attempted aggravated murder.

In a probable cause statement, officers reported that on July 2, Haggard arrived at the residence the victim shared with the suspect’s mother. The report stated he pounded on the door until the victim answered. Haggard reportedly confronted the victim, accusing him of “sexually exploiting” his mother. Haggard then allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a hunting knife and verbally assaulted him, according to the affidavit.

The victim reportedly fell to the floor and began to kick at Haggard. The victim received wounds to his legs, according to the probable cause statement. During the attack, the suspect’s mother attempted to intervene and was stabbed in the stomach, according to court documents. The suspect then reportedly tried to get his mother to leave with him and she refused.

Haggard had fled by the time police arrived, according to the probable cause statement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim has been reported to be in stable condition. According to the probable cause statement filed by police, he was transported to the hospital and was found to have arterial bleeding from his legs, a stab wound to the chest, a severed Achilles tendon, and several other cuts. There is no update on the female victim.

Police located Haggard in Great Falls, Montana. The statement says he “was only located after harming himself.” The document further asks for his continued detention on the grounds that if he were “released there is a high likelihood that after causing further harm to his victims he would attempt to flee the state.”

We will update information as it becomes available.

ABC4 and The Salt Lake City Police Department encourage anyone who has experienced Domestic Violence to call us at 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.