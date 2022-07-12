OREM, Utah (ABC4) – As the BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 continues to become more dominant in the U.S., including Utah, Nomi Health has opened their first location for infant and pediatric COVID vaccine services.

The clinic is located at West Valley City’s Centennial Park, and according to a press release, each Nomi Health employee on site has completed extensive pediatric and infant vaccine training to ensure the safest and most positive experience.

The Nomi Health staff have “treats on hand” including drinks and snacks.

Additionally, the new location is now offering Rapid Antigen testing.

Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company dedicated to “improving access and lowering costs” in the healthcare system.

A press release states that Utah’s leaders and health professionals have leaned on Nomi Health for COVID services, from “testing to vaccines” since the beginning of the pandemic.

Providing vaccines to this new age group is an extension of Nomi Health’s ongoing support to all state residents, free of cost, the company states. “COVID testing is also available at this location, free of cost but Nomi’s staff is requesting insurance card information, when available.”

Here are the details for the new infant and pediatric COVID vaccine location:

● Address: West Valley City Centennial Park (5405 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120)

● Days/Hours: Thursday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. MT and Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. MT

● Vaccines available:

○ Ages 6 months – 4 years old: Pfizer (available for the first time)

○ Ages 6 months – 5 years old: Moderna (available for the first time)

○ Ages 5 years old – 17 years old: Pfizer + boosters

○ Adult 18 years old+ – Moderna, Pfizer, J&J + boosters

This location is first come, first served but registration is encouraged to ensure the fastest services.

You can register here.