New housing project offers 65 units to help Salt Lake City homeless

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new housing project offering a permanent supportive housing facility in Salt Lake City has been completed.

The $17 million facility located at 165 S 300 East – The Magnolia – is The Road Home’s newest addition to its housing program. It offers 65 total units and is owned by Shelter the Homeless.

Operated by The Road Home, The Magnolia aims to help transition people out of homelessness quickly.

“Our goal is to ensure people move out of homelessness quickly and into permanent housing with support services, and affordable and accessible housing projects are needed more than ever,” says Michelle Flynn, Executive Director of The Road Home. “We’d like to deeply thank our community partners for their dedication to seeing this project through, as it will greatly benefit so many of our most vulnerable neighbors in need.

“The Magnolia is an inspiring example of many groups and individuals coming together to make a significant difference in our community,” says Laurie Hopkins, Executive Director of Shelter the Homeless.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, others at ribbon-cutting for The Magnolia (The Road Home)

The Magnolia (The Road Home)

Organizers say the project is designed to address the needs of vulnerable men and women in need of long-term support services. The type of permanent supportive housing has a 95% success rate.

“The Magnolia is the kind of collaboration between the City, our valued homeless service providers, and other community organizations that is life-changing,” says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “It’s an honor to have worked together on this endeavor, and I’m confident in this program’s future as Shelter the Homeless and The Road Home take it from here.”