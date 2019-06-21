New homeless resource center for women opens in Salt Lake City

It will serve more than 200 women per day beginning in August.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Donors and community leaders cut the ribbon on the brand new Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center Friday, the first of three new homeless shelters coming to Salt Lake City.

Volunteers of America will run the shelter; it will house 200 beds and a myriad of support services fro clients like medical care, mental health services, job training, and housing.

The facility is names for Geraldine E. King whose children donated four million dollars to the project. Her son Pat King said, “Mom, your name is on the building, your picture and plaque are on the wall, now you need to encourage, inspire and motivate these women. “

Clients won’t move in until the beginning of August. Until then, care providers and volunteers will receive training in the new facility.

The three resource centers are still seeking funding. To donate, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: