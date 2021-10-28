New highway opening in Tooele County, gives better access to I-80

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A new highway will soon open in Tooele County to give drivers better access to I-80.

On Friday, the Utah Department of Transportation and local officials will open Midvalley Highway, or S.R. 179. The new roadway is intended to alleviate congestion at the S.R. 36 interchange and along S.R. 36.

The new 4.5-mile highway connects S.R. 138 near Sheep Lane and I-80 about five miles west of the S.R. 36 interchange. Starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, UDOT says the road will open to the public.

Construction began on Midvalley Highway in 2019. Phase 1 connected S.R. 138 to I-80 with S.R. 179. Phase 2 and 3 included connecting S.R. 36 to S.R. 112, S.R. 138, and I-80. Below is a map of Phases 2 and 3, courtesy of UDOT.

Midvalley Highway Project Phase 2&3 Map
Phase 2 & 3 of Midvalley Highway (UDOT)

If you are out on Utah’s roads this weekend, UDOT is reminding drivers to be aware of children and parents out trick-or-treating.

