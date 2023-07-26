SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Drivers on Utah roads will soon be seeing a new license plate on some cars that will directly benefit the preservation of the Great Salt Lake.

The new Great Salt Lake Preservation plate follows the standard special plate appearance with a five-character license plate serial and “Utah” written in red lettering. On the left is a sticker with a pelican flying over the lake and “Great Salt Lake” written above. The bottom center of the plate reads “Restore Preserve Protect.”

Proceeds from the special plate fee will go directly to the Sovereign Lands Management account and will go directly into funding for the Great Salt Lake as directed by the Great Salt Lake Advisory Council.

It was created during the 2023 General Session under S.B. 92, sponsored by Utah Sen. Jen Plumb (D-Salt Lake City) and Rep. Paul Cutler (R-Centerville). They will be officially made available as a special plate once 500 people apply for the plate.

“By signing up and applying for the Special Great Salt Lake License Plate, you become an advocate for the ecological health and vitality of one of Utah’s most iconic landmarks,” said Utah Senate Democrats. “The Great Salt Lake holds immense ecological importance, serving as a vital habitat for countless bird species and supporting a delicate balance of ecosystems.”

To apply for the license plate, applicants must submit their application and pay the required fee. The fee amounts to $46 and includes the special plate fee, registration and decal replacement, postage, and the initial contribution for the special plate.

The application can be filled out electronically and emailed to greatsaltlakeplate@gmail.com and the fee can be paid through Venmo to @greatsaltlakeplate. The application and a check for the fee can also be mailed to GSL Preservation Plate, PO Box 58303, SLC, UT 84158.

Utah Senate Democrats said once the application and fee is submitted, they will be sent to the DMV for processing. Once 500 people have signed up for the Great Salt Lake Preservation plate, the DMV will start mailing out the plates.

The Great Salt Lake has suffered in recent years from Utah’s ongoing devastating drought. Last year, the lake reached historic lows. The Great Salt Lake has risen about five feet since the new record low, thanks to the exceptional runoff from this last Utah winter. However, state officials and scientists said that one season of record-breaking snowpack is not enough to “save” the lake.

State leaders are hopeful that additional funding will further support the ongoing conservation efforts for the lake.