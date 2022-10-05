LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A new emergency center will be coming soon to help serve tens of thousands of Utahns a little closer to home in Utah County.

The new Westlake Emergency Center, located at 700 North and Redwood Road, is a Timpanogos Regional Hospital freestanding ER that will provide 24/7 emergency care to a rapidly growing community around Lehi, Saratoga Springs, and Eagle Mountain.

When the new freestanding ER opens, paramedics will be able to respond faster to service calls, cut down patient transport time, allow ambulances to return to service in the community quicker, and save more lives.

“[The center] allows us to be in service for our community. Eliminating that response time allows us to be able to provide care for another emergency,” Ryan Love of the Unified Fire Authority told ABC4.

Representatives say that the center will be fully-equipped with laboratory and imaging services and staffed by board-certified physicians from Timpanogos Regional Hospital and will be supported by knowledgeable nurses, technicians, and other medical staff. The staff and equipment will allow the Westlake Emergency Center to provide comprehensive, hospital-based emergency services.

In a statement, MountainStar Healthcare said it is committed to meeting the area’s growing healthcare needs by increasing access to high-quality critical care close to home and work.