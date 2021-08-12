New flights added to Provo Airport, fares starting at just $39

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Need a vacation? New flights in and out of Provo – starting at just $39 – might be your solution.

On Tuesday, Allegiant announced 22 new, nonstop routes, expanding services in 25 cities across the nation.

This comes after Allegiant added flights to Los Angeles out of Provo and St. George in July and a new route to Austin, Texas, from Provo in June.

Now you have the chance to check out two warm destinations out of the Provo Airport – Houston, Texas, and Palm Springs, California – for one-way fares as low as $39.

The new routes to Provo fly out of Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport starting Nov. 18, 2021. On Nov. 19, 2021, flights between Provo and Palm Springs begin.

For more details about booking these flights, visit Allegiant.