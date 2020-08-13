New fire restrictions in Summit County and Uinta-Wasatch National Forest

A firefighter watches as a helicopter drops water on the Lake Hughes fire in Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, north of Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – New fire restrictions are in place for Summit County and Uinta-Wasatch National Forest.

The following acts are prohibited from Thursday, August 13 at 12:00 a.m. and until September 30 at 12:00 a.m. or until further notice.

Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

The following persons are exempt from this order:

Holders of Forest Service Special Use Authorizations are exempt from restriction #1 above, provided such fires are within a fire structure and they are within their permitted area.

Persons using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels.

Persons using a stove fire in a designated area.

Any Federal, State, or local law enforcement officer or member of an organized rescue or

firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.