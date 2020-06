JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A new fire was reported southeast of Nephi Friday night.

Fire crews named the fire the Old Pinery Fire. Officials say the fire has burned 30 acres and is still growning.

There are nearby structures threatened.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Other fires: Fire crews closed down a portion of Highway 6 west of Goshen in Utah County Friday night due to a new wildfire in the area.