New fire reported near Newton Reservoir

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cache County fire units responded to a grass fire Sunday afternoon in the west campground area at Newton Reservoir.

The fire was burning in dry grass and last year’s leaf litter. The small flames spotted over a wide area likely due to cottonwood seed fluff blown by the wind.

Fire crews first focused on the northern edge of the fire which was burning towards a grain field. Luckily, the wind was favorable and allowed crews to knock down the fire with minimal extension into the grain field.

The fire has been declared out and contained as of Sunday afternoon. All fire crews have left the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.