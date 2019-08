NEAR MONA (News4Utah)- Fire crews reported a new fire burning near Mount Nebo Tuesday afternoon.

The Pack Fire is east of Mona of I-15 and burning on the west side of Mt. Nebo, officials say.

It is believed that lightning started the fire.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was less than five acres.

News4Utah viewer Pam Bird lives across the freeway from the fire. She says crews seem to be hitting the fire “heavy with air support”.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.