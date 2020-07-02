New expansion at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, formerly used for major concert tour

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you’ve driven on I-15 through the south end of Salt Lake County, you’ve most likely seen it. The big alien looking space craft outside of the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

Well on Thursday, July 2nd it officially opened to the public. The aquarium will welcome guests to the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza, part of the new Science Learning Campus. Many who have passed by recognize the expansion by the 165-foot tall EECO (Ecosystem Exploration Craft & Observatory) structure at the center of the plaza. EECO was formerly used as U2’s stage for their 360° World Tour and continues to include a stage for events and performances.

Now, guests will be able to get an up-close look at the structure, walk the various pathways and gardens, and experience the sights and sounds of the plaza. The Aquarium’s new Welcome Center where guests will check in is also opening.



Aquarium Founder and CEO Brent Andersen said “Our expansion allows us to expand our mission and reach more guests from Utah and beyond. We want visitors to learn that we can have a big impact on the world through our choices, there will be learning experiences for every age, from two to 92.”

The Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza is created around three educational themes: Curiosity, Connections, and Choices. In the Curiosity section, guests will be able to explore the microscopic world and learn about creatures such as mites and Tardigrades (also called water bears).

In the Connections area, guests will learn about migration and water, and how we are all interconnected with animals and ecosystems around the world.

In the Choices section, there will be a coral community play area and displays focusing on how our choices make an impact.

Amanda Boren, Vice President of Finance at Rio Tinto Kennecott said “Through our partnership, we can work together to develop and share STEAM programs, help kids learn about the natural sciences, and direct money to support Title 1 schools. These efforts are important steps to help kids explore opportunities, gain skills and find what they are passionate about. We believe our partnership will shape the lives of many youth and influence families for generations.”

The Aquarium plans to hold special events on the plaza, including a soon to be announced, adult-only evenings with access to the Aquarium as well as the plaza, with EECO lit up at night.

In order to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, the Aquarium and plaza are open with limited capacity basis, with social distancing measures in place.

Guests may reserve a time to visit on the Aquarium’s website at thelivingplanet.com/welcomeback.