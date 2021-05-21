New European nonstop flight coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ready for a new adventure?

You will soon be able to take a non-stop flight from Salt Lake City to Frankfurt, Germany.

It’s part of the four new destinations the Lufthansa Group has added out of Frankfurt.

In addition to Salt Lake City, Lufthansa is adding Fort Myers, Florida; Panama City, and Kilimanjaro. All destinations for summer 2020 are bookable as of May 26.

Starting in 2022, flights will depart from Munich to each of the above destinations three times a week. The flight between Salt Lake City and Frankfurt will begin in May 2022.

To book your flight, visit lufthansa.com. Flights will be operated by Eurowings Discover.