New email scammers pose as school district employees

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Scammers are getting creative and relentless with their scams.

Scammers are now sending emails posing as a Provo City School District employee.

Officials say if you receive an email from someone posing as a Provo City School District employee don’t fall for it.

Officials ask that you to not purchase gift cards for anyone who may ask for them in “fishy” emails.

Anyone who gets these emails is asked to make contact with the School and verify with the Provo City School District staff for any purchase requests.