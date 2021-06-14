New ‘eco-community’ proposed for Juab County

Eureka residents at barbecue for proposed SunDrop Village (Wilkinson Ferrari & Co.)

EUREKA, Utah (ABC4) – A new “eco-community” could be coming to Juab County.

SunDrop Development hosted a barbecue last week to discuss the proposed “sustainable work from home community,” SunDrop Village.

“A new proposed Elberta, Utah Mega Site promises to simply accelerate this expansion of Utah County,” the Development Group’s presentation outlines. “Western Communities, with wall to wall houses, vanilla strip centers, generic homes, and perhaps a few symbolic parks thrown in to appease zoning commissions.”

The general plan currently outlines adding “a number of attractions and venues including continued employment in: Construction, Spa and Hot Springs, Action Sports Center, Mixed-Use Center, Senior Center, Commercial Centers, Overnight Lodging and the Outdoor Amphitheater.”

Developers say they hope to promote Eureka as a destination attraction. SunDrop Village also “plans to promote event-based tourism bike rides, concerts, and festivals bringing higher visibility to Eureka and increased revenue to local businesses.”

The 700-acre property, located 30 minutes southwest of Provo, is expected to offer over 1,000 new homes over 10 years. Housing options would include a variety of sizes and styles, from single-family homes, townhomes, and senior living villages.

A proprietary green building system would be used to minimize waste and the use of wood products, with advanced solar technologies being available, including in-home backup batteries, water recycling/micro wastewater treatment, and ground source heat pumps designed for using the area’s geothermal potential.