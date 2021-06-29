New Dutch Bros location to open in Salt Lake County

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Dutch Bros fans – a new location is opening in the Salt Lake Valley.

On Wednesday, June 30, Dutch Bros Murray will host a grand opening at their new location at 5546 S 900 E.

To celebrate, you can enjoy any drink for just $3 on Wednesday.

Top-selling drinks include Dutch classic coffees, Nitro Cold Brew, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, frosts, and freezes. Want something more unique? Check out the “secret menu.”

Dutch Bros recently shared the most-ordered drinks in Utah with ABC4. Did your favorite make the list?

“We’re stoked to open up a shop in Murray and serve our new neighbors” says Mark Essay, operator of Dutch Bros East Salt Lake City. “ We can’t wait to see everyone Wednesday!”

New Dutch Bros location set to open in Murray, Utah (Dutch Bros)

The grand opening of the Murray location will run from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Dutch Bros recently opened a location in Provo. In 2020, Dutch Bros expanded its footprint into Utah with a location in St. George, followed by restaurants in West Jordan, Sandy, and Draper.

Dutch Bros is the nation’s largest family-owned drive-thru coffee company with all drinks handcrafted for each customer. The company was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon.