New Dutch Bros location opening in Utah County

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Dutch Bros Coffee fans, rejoice! The coffee company is opening its newest Utah location in Pleasant Grove on Friday, September 3.

Customers who visit the new location at 442 S Pleasant Grove Boulevard can grab any drink for just $3 on Friday. If you don’t want coffee, Dutch Bros also officers smoothies, freezes, teas, and the private-label Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

Top-selling drinks include Dutch classic coffees, Iced Golden Eagle Breve, Blended Double Rainbro Rebel, and Palm Beach Lemonade. Want something more unique? Check out the “secret menu.” Dutch Bros recently shared the most-ordered drinks in Utah with ABC4. Did your favorite make the list?

The new Dutch Bros location in Pleasant Grove, Utah. (Dutch Bros Coffee)

In late June, Dutch Bros opened a new location in Murray and in December, celebrated the opening of its Provo location. In 2020, Dutch Bros expanded its footprint into Utah with a location in St. George, followed by restaurants in West Jordan, Sandy, and Draper.

Dutch Bros is the nation’s largest family-owned drive-thru coffee company with all drinks handcrafted for each customer. The company was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon.