New driver license office open in Utah County

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Good news for people in Utah County.

A new driver license office opened in Springville.

Officials with The Driver License Division says the location was opened to “better serve the growing community and its needs.”

The office is located a 2277 West 700 West, Suite 1 in Springville.

All services will be provided including all licensing and testing.

Scheduling for skills testing will be available starting November 25th with the first appointment dates beginning December 2nd. Hearings will also be available for scheduling on November 25th with available dates beginning December 2nd.

To schedule a Hearing call: 385-448-8919

To schedule a skills test call: 385-448-8920

To schedule a Commercial skills test call: 385-448-8918

This is the 28th DLD office for the State of Utah.

For any questions, please contact customer service at 801-965-4437 or click here.

