New direct TRAX line to Salt Lake City Airport opens

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Travelers heading to the airport or visiting Salt Lake City can look forward to an easier commute with a new direct airport TRAX line.

Utah Transit Authority (UTA) officials say the new TRAX Green Line will stop directly at the Salt Lake City Airport — no transfer required.

The project has been in the works for about 20 months and officials hope the new line will make it easier for both Utah residents and visitors to travel to and from the airport. Originally, those headed to the SLC Airport would need to take TRAX and get off at a Temporary Airport Station before boarding a shuttle to arrive at the terminal.

The new station will have its grand opening on Monday, October 25 with Mayor Erin Mendenhall and other city officials attending the ribbon-cutting.

Earlier this summer, UTA announced a new TRAX station for the intersection of 600 South and Main Street. The station will be placed near the Grand America Hotel, easily connecting guests to major Salt Lake attractions such as City Creek Center, the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, Vivint Arena, and the Salt Lake Central Train Station.

City officials say these new transit efforts are part of a long-term plan to provide greater access to downtown Salt Lake City for both locals and visitors.