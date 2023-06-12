SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The fossil remains of a newfound “beaked” dinosaur species was recently identified by paleontologists who examined a 99-million-year-old rock from eastern Utah.

This new species of dinosaur is dubbed Iani smithi, after the two-faced Roman god of transitions, for the ever-changing species and climate of its age.

It was recognized over years of research from a remarkably well-preserved fossil skeleton, first located in 2015, that includes much of its skull with portions of its spine and limbs.

Iani is a rare discovery for experts as there’s been a scarcity of fossil remains dating back to this time, the Cretaceous Period, between 145 million to 66 million years ago.

Unearthed among Utah’s Cedar Mountain Formation near Emery County, this finding marks a significant step forward in the understanding of dinosaur lifestyles during this period.

The creature itself is said to be about 12 feet long from tip to snout, with a beak resembling a duck’s bill, which indicates it was among an herbivorous group of dinosaur species. It reportedly lacks any horns, plates, spikes, or other outstanding features that experts would associate with dinosaurs.

Along with its relatives, Iani Smithi appears to have died out during the mid-Cretaceous Period, with no reason yet as to why. Still, experts are hopeful of future discoveries that will uncover more similar dinosaur species from this age.

According to Karen Poole, an associated paleontologist with the New York Institute of Technology, in remarks to Smithsonian Magazine: “There’s a lot of herbivores in any ecosystem and we haven’t come close to finding them all.”