New details released in murder of couple near Moab

Crystal Turner, left, and Kylen Schulte, right. The newlywed couple was found dead at a campsite near Moab, Utah, in mid-August, 2021. (Family of Kylen Schulte via ABC4)

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – It has been nearly a month since newlywed couple Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were last seen alive. A friend of the couple found them dead at their campsite near Moab, prompting an investigation involving local and federal authorities. A recently unsealed search warrant shows new details about the double homicide investigation.

The warrant was served in Grand County on August 19, a day after the bodies of Turner and Schulte were found in the La Sal Mountains, a popular tourist destination outside Arches National Park. Both had suffered gunshot wounds and had last been seen on Friday, August 13.

According to the warrant, obtained by ABC4, when the Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the campsite, they found a Kia Sorento, a camping tent, amenities for a long-term campsite, and a make-shift rabbit shelter – Turner and Schulte enjoyed camping with their pet rabbit.

The bodies of Turner and Schulte were found in a nearby creek, undressed from the waist down. Multiple gunshot wounds were found on both women.

Investigators write in the warrant that Schulte had told her friends “that if something happened to them, that they were murdered.” Schulte’s father had told Cindy Sue Hunter, a friend of the couple, that a “creeper dude” had recently caused them to move their camp. Authorities are also reviewing two vehicles belonging to Schulte and Turner – the Kia Sorento and a second vehicle – as well as a storage unit.

Before their deaths, ruled a double homicide, the couple was last seen at a bar in Moab, Woody’s Tavern, on Friday, August 13, at around 9:30 p.m. A post to the tavern’s Facebook post says “these two women were very much in love with each other and their focus and attention were always on each other,” adding that despite reports the women had been followed out, “no one followed them out the door.” The post goes on to criticize how investigators are handling the investigation.

Two businesses have offered $10,000 rewards each for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved with the deaths of Turner and Schulte. Authorities ask that you do not leave pertinent tips on social media. If you have information to assist in this case you are encouraged to call Grand County Sheriff’s Office (435) 259-8115. If you do not get an answer, leave a detailed message and an investigator will call you back.

The family of Shulte started a fundraiser to cover funeral costs. According to the GoFundMe, which is no longer accepting new donations after raising $33,508, Schulte lost her brother after a friend shot and killed him in 2015 when he was just 15-years-old. Schulte’s family is directing those still interested in offering financial support to a GoFundMe for Turner’s funeral costs.