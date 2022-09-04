SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new information regarding a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center that left one person dead.

SLCPD announced the arrest of 22-year-old Deng Buk Sunday as part of the ongoing murder investigation, however, police say there are still other people wanted as part of the investigation, including the shooter.

Police have also released the identity of the victim as 41-year-old Delford Knight.

The investigation started at 3:19 p.m. Saturday, when SLCPD responded to a shooting near 150 South West Temple Street.

With the assistance of SLCPD’s SWAT Team, homicide detectives arrested Buk while executing a court-authorized search warrant in Salt Lake City.

Buk will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Robbery, according to police.

Detectives have confirmed the victim, Delford Knight, and his friends had flown to Salt Lake City from Florida to attend a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace.

Knight and his friends have reportedly travelled to similar conventions in different states, where they “engaged in betting matches to defraud people out of money,” according to a press release.

It is alleged that one of the suspects lost money to Knight and became angry, then following Knight out onto West Temple.

Police say that at some point, a person who was with Buk took out a gun and shot Knight.

Additionally, the shooter and another suspect allegedly took items out of Knight’s pockets, including a cell phone and cash, before leaving the area.

Knight was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case call (801) 799-3000.

No further information on this case is being released at this time.