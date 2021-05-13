New Daybreak development to have groundbreaking event

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – A groundbreaking event will be held for a new development in Daybreak.

On Friday, C.W. Urban will break ground on its newest project, thePEARL at North Shore on South Jordan Parkway.

The six-acre lakefront development will feature 119 two and three-bedroom townhomes, as well as 89 apartments across three to five-story apartment buildings.

Courtesy C.W. Urban

Courtesy C.W. Urban

Amenities will include a gym, pickleball courts, a splash pad, club lounge, snack bar, and an observation deck overlooking the north shore of Oquirrh Lake.

Developers say thePEARL at North Shore will be a mixed-use master-planned rental community within Daybreak. The community will create a new “neighborhood center” by adding a Harmon’s grocery store and ancillary retail locations.

Residents will also have access to the beach at Oquirrh Lake’s north shore as well as the walking and cycling paths surrounding the lake.

“The Utah housing market has never been hotter, which means there has never been a greater need for a variety of housing choices,” says Darlene Carter, President of C.W. Group. “thePEARL at North Shore will provide a micro-community of in-demand luxury for rent housing in one of the most desirable communities in Utah.”

This development is a result of the combined efforts of Larry H. Miller Real Estate – which recently purchased more than 1,300 undeveloped acres of Daybreak – and C.W. Urban, who will act as the developer and general contractor for the project.

In 2020, Daybreak was the fifth fastest-selling master-planned community in the U.S., according to RCLCO Real Estate Advisors.