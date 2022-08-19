UTAH (ABC4) – Boaters beware.

With boating season in full wake, the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has released a new online dashboard to help the public see how busy inspection stations are.

Since quagga mussels were detected in Lake Powell in 2012, the prevention program has grown to include more than 40 inspection stations throughout the Beehive State.

According to the DWR, all watercraft leaving Lake Powell is required to have an exit inspection, which is not the same as decontamination.

The DWR states, that after inspection a watercraft must still be decontaminated before launching at another body of water.

As boating season continues, owners can use a new dashboard to avoid long lines and get on the water quicker.

For more information about the new website visit stdofthesea.utah.gov.