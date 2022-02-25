WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new liquor and wine store is heading to West Valley City.

A grand opening ceremony is slated for Feb. 28 to welcome a new Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) store.

New location address: 5432 West High Market Drive, Suite F West Valley City, UT 84120

The new shop is designed to accommodate both in-store and online ordering in the future.

The West Valley location aims to debut a new program called “Click n’ Collect: Buy Online, Pick Up in Store,” which allows customers to pre-purchase items online before picking them up. The program is still awaiting legislative funding approval at this time.

DABC executive director Tiffany Clason says the new store is expected to generate $3 million for the state of Utah, going to services such as transportation and infrastructure, public safety, and education.

Around $300,000 in local sales tax revenue will go to West Valley City and Salt Lake County.

The grand opening ceremony will be held on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. and will feature Clason, West Valley City council member Nicole Cottle, state and local officials, and business leaders.

The new store will officially open to the public at 11 a.m. after the ceremony.

