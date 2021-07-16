New Costco location coming to Salt Lake County

Crews work at site of new Costco in Riverton (ABC4)

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Costco location is coming to the Wasatch Front.

Construction is currently underway on the site, located along 4570 W 13400 S near the Mountain View Village shopping mall in Riverton.

This would be the 11th Costco location across the Wasatch Front.

Without this location, the nearest Costco for residents in Riverton, Daybreak, and Bluffdale is either the locations in Sandy or South Jordan.

It is unclear when the Riverton location will open – it is not listed on Costco’s list of soon to open stores.

Costco states it will not comment on new locations unless it is three months from opening its doors.

Costco did not immediately respond to ABC4’s request for comment.