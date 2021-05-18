New convenience store chain coming to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A popular convenience store chain has announced their plans to expand to the Beehive State.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
Convenience store chain Kum & Go will be expanding to Utah, with Salt Lake City area stores expected to be opened in 2022.
The stores will feature a variety of items such as made-to-order sandwiches, pizza, baked goods, cell phone accessories, and array of beverages.
This is the first time the company has expanded to a new state in over a decade.
The Des-Moines-based company currently has 400 stores spread across 11 states in the Midwest and Western parts of the United States.
“We are excited to bring Kum & Go’s unique brand of fun, flavor and convenience to Utah,” said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. “I love the state and the energy in a city like Salt Lake is hard to beat. I’m looking forward to bringing a new type of convenience – along with some breakfast pizza – to Utah.”
The chain plans to launch over 30 stores in Utah over the next five years, according to Kum & Go Senior Vice President of Store Development Niki Mason.