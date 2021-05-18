New convenience store chain coming to Utah

In this Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 file photo, a shop owner reaches into a drink display refrigerator at his convenience store in Kent, Wash. A study on America’s eating habits released on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 shows only slight improvement from 1999 to 2016. While adults cut down a bit on added sugars and ate marginally more whole grains, they still eat too many sweetened foods and unhealthy fats. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A popular convenience store chain has announced their plans to expand to the Beehive State.

Convenience store chain Kum & Go will be expanding to Utah, with Salt Lake City area stores expected to be opened in 2022.

The stores will feature a variety of items such as made-to-order sandwiches, pizza, baked goods, cell phone accessories, and array of beverages.

This is the first time the company has expanded to a new state in over a decade.

The Des-Moines-based company currently has 400 stores spread across 11 states in the Midwest and Western parts of the United States.

“We are excited to bring Kum & Go’s unique brand of fun, flavor and convenience to Utah,” said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. “I love the state and the energy in a city like Salt Lake is hard to beat. I’m looking forward to bringing a new type of convenience – along with some breakfast pizza – to Utah.”

The chain plans to launch over 30 stores in Utah over the next five years, according to Kum & Go Senior Vice President of Store Development Niki Mason.