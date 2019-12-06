New city center in the works for Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Millcreek city leaders are one more step closer to breaking ground on a new city center.

In less than three years Millcreek exploded in growth with development and people moving in.

“Now we are good to go,” Mayor Jeff Silvestrini says.

A new boundary agreement between Millcreek and Salt Lake City will put the city center between 1300 East and Highland Drive from Elgin Avenue to 3300 South.

“I think that space is going to be very different from what people have in Utah. A plaza that is programmed all year round with lots of activities that will draw people to that area,” the mayor said.

Starting on 1300 East and Miller Avenue along the fault line will be the center of the park. To the east and west of the park will be mix-use buildings residents can work, play, and live in.

“We’ve also heard that people want to keep the businesses local and friendly. That they are more interested in local businesses than a national chain, so we are hearing that, and our economic development people are working on that,” the mayor added.

Mayor Silvestrini said resident surveys indicate they want to name the area Millcreek Commons and keep it vehicle free.

“We are planning on it being walkable and bike-able, and a place that people of all ages want to come,” he said.

The city is still working on finalizing a few property deals to move businesses out of the area and into new locations.

Millcreek will have to pay Salt Lake City for the next 10 years, but the mayor says residents shouldn’t worry about a tax increase because of the boundary deal.

“We get to keep any increased tax dollars that flow from that area, but we assessed what that is generating for Salt Lake City, it’s $61,000 a year,” he says.

The city is planning Millcreek Commons with community surveys and consultants. Once plans have developed the mayor said it will be presented to the public for further input.

One issue residents are concerned about is, will the city get a new city hall?

“It’s not about building a city hall right now but someday we have to do that,” said Mayor Silvestrini. “We still have seven more years on our current lease.”

Part of the deal allows the city to renovate the roundabout off 2300 East and I-80 with new signage welcoming folks to Millcreek for generations to come.

