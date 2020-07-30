New charges filed against suspect who allegedly manufactured explosives in home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) New charges filed against 42-year-old Ryan Lynn McManigal. Court documents say McManigal began manufacturing explosives back in February and that he is a threat to his family.

“It started out with threats made to third parties,” District Attorney Sim Gill said. Court documents say Ryan McManigal threatened the owner of a local Culver’s and shot out street lights with an A.R. style riffle.

Last week, McManigal who is restricted from owning weapons allegedly shot at police when officers tried to gain entry into his home to take those weapons.

Court documents say McManigal admitted to shooting his gun at police until his gun jammed so he surrendered.

McManigal now faces a slew of charges including two counts of Attempted Murder.

“For the shooting at the officers and three counts of weapons of mass destruction given the volatility and the amount of materials discovered,” District Attorney Gill said.

According to court records once inside police found 20 pounds of explosive material. Which prompted 600 homes and 30 businesses to be evacuated.

“As they looked at the amount they found that there was a 1,000 food blast radius,” District Attorney Gill said.

Police say some of those bombs were in gift boxes And District Attorney Gill says it’s unclear whom those boxes were for.

“What a great job all the partnering law enforcement agencies did when safeguarding,” District Attorney Gill said.

McManigal is being held without bond. The district attorney says he could face additional federal charges.