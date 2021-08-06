New charges filed against Weber County crime scene investigator accused of sexual abuse of a minor

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Additional charges have been filed against a Weber County crime scene investigator who was already facing a number of other charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, Marc Swain was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child after having already being booked into the Davis County Jail for allegations of voyeurism, obstruction of justice, and sexual exploitation of a minor at the end of January.

It is unclear whether Swain has turned himself to police at this point, but a warrant is out for his arrest.

Documents filed in January alleged that Swain had planted a video recording device to record a nude young woman on multiple occasions. The probable cause statement for his latest charges, which were filed on Wednesday, now claims he sexually violated the victim while she was sleeping.

The affidavit continues to read that when Swain became aware of the newest allegations the victim was making against him, he threatened to commit suicide and retrieved a handgun from his home. He was eventually detained by Ogden Police and involuntarily committed to a local hospital before being released.

Due to the circumstances involving his arrest and for fear of his safety and the safety of others, the state has requested Swain be held without bail upon his arrest.